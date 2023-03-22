Insider Buying: Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) President Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) President Brian Cree bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vitesse Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:VTS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 646,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,449. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
