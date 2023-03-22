Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 133 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.07, for a total value of $22,752.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. 26,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,308. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.