Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells 4,976 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,976 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $92,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,071 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

