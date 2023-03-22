Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,957,377 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,742. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $376.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Walmart

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.