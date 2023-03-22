Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 249,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 123.7% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,233. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $535.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

