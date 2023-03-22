Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,534 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

