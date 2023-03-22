Integrated Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,719 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 21.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
