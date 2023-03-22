Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Intellicheck Stock Down 1.9 %

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellicheck Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

