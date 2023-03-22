Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Intellicheck Stock Down 1.9 %
Intellicheck stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.