International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $127.06. The stock had a trading volume of 481,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,093. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

