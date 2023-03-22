Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.15 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $42.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,132,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,749,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.