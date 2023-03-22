InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,731 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 2.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,072.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

