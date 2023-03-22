InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

C stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 2,147,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,074,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

