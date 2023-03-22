InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 691 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Simulations Plus comprises 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Simulations Plus worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,377,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955,010 shares in the company, valued at $142,973,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,826. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,355. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $875.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

