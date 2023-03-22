InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.78. 51,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

