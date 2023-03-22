InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $694,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 196,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 932,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,020. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

