InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 405,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

