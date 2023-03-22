InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $924,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 340,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.