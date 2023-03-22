InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,429,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 563,308 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $4,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $5,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 174,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCC. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.