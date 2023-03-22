InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 3,323 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.99. 158,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,468. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

