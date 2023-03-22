InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $342.05. The stock had a trading volume of 83,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.83 and a 200 day moving average of $316.61. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.