Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.15. 11,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 863.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.