Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lowered by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,378 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

