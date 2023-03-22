Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Position Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,505,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,276,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,989,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 564,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 522,396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 141,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

