Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 203,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 313,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

