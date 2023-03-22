Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.64. 2,392,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,489,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.