Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.64. 2,392,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,489,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
