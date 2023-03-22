Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Bought by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for 1.8% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 6,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,651. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $228.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

