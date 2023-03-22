Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading 1.4% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.36. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.