Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading 1.4% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.36. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.
About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.
Further Reading
