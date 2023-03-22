Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,817 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,603. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

