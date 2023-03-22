Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2023 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $116.00.

3/2/2023 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2023 – Simon Property Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 682,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,377. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

