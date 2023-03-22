Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

SIX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 198,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

