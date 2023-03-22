Investors Buy Large Volume of DuPont de Nemours Call Options (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 33,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 386% compared to the average daily volume of 6,846 call options.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.26. 829,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,407. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

