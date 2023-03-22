Investure LLC Has $222.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investure LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 43.5% of Investure LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investure LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $222,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.54. 641,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,175. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84. The company has a market cap of $273.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.