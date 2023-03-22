IOST (IOST) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $200.65 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

Buying and Selling IOST

