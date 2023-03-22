iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,274 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 26.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. 970,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,491. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

