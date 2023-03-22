iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 270.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. 4,080,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,500,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

