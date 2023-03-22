iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.68. 318,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,437. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $122.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

