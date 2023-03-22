iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.63 and last traded at $98.86. 7,903,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 9,233,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 7-10 years to maturity remaining. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. IEF was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

