iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.54

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 186061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

