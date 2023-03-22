iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000.

Shares of ICF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 157,425 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

