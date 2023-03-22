iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,494 shares. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

