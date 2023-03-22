iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. 5,690,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

