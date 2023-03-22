iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

