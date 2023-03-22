iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $402.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
