iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.95. 467,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,507. The company has a market capitalization of $300.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.85 and its 200-day moving average is $392.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

