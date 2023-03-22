iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,116. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

