iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.16. 368,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
