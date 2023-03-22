iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80.

