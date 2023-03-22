iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 44,948 shares.The stock last traded at $97.76 and had previously closed at $97.79.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

