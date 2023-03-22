iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Boosted by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 2,993,380 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

