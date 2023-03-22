iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,737. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

